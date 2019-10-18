Asaduddin Owaisi driven by hatred towards Hindutva: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking exception to All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s statements opposing BJP’s demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, BJP State unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that Asad is driven only by his hatred towards Hindutva ideology, which Veer Savarkar proposed and lived by throughout his life.

In a statement here on Thursday, Rao stated that Asad had inherited a banned militant outfit called MIM from erstwhile Nizam’s Hyderabad State. “He is now comparing Veer Savarkar to Nathuram Godse. His thoughts still seem to be militant. This highlights not just his ignorance, but his plain disregard for historic facts,” he stated.

He stated that the MIM chief was ignorant about the history of India and the country’s freedom struggle.