Home States Telangana

Bengaluru firm accuses Saaho makers of fraud, lodges complaint

A complaint on charges of cheating was lodged against the makers of Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ at the Madhapur police station on Thursday.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

SAAHO poster (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint on charges of cheating was lodged against the makers of Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ at the Madhapur police station on Thursday. The plaint was filed by a Bengaluru-based bag manufacturing company Outshiny India Private Limited. The complainant alleged that though the makers had made an agreement to use the bags of their brand in the movie, the movie did not have any scenes with their bags. The makers had apparently collected an amount of `37 lakh from the firm for this product placement.

In the complaint, the firm management alleged that their manufacturers had entered into an agreement with the movie’s production house UV Creations, through a celebrity’s service company KWAN (South) Celebrity Service Private Limited, represented by its CEO Himank Duvvuru. After the makers of the movie promised to promote the brand through the movie by product placement, an agreement was made accordingly. 

Based on this, Outshiny paid Rs 37 lakh to UV creations and another Rs 1.49 lakh to the KWAN (South) Celebrity Service. 

However, when Saaho was released on August 30 2019, they found that the producers did not mention their brand in the movie. As this was a violation of their agreement, the firm demanded their money back. However, there was allegedly no response from the producers or the celebrity service agency.
Outshiny further stated that they had made huge investments on digital marketing in view of the agreement, due to which they incurred a loss to the tune of over Rs 1.38 crore. 

As the accused failed to respond to the firm’s requests, they lodged a complaint with the police. Madhapur Inspector S Venkat Reddy told Express that they have sought legal opinion on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhapur police station Prabhas Saaho Outshiny India Private Limited KWAN
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp