‘Division of opposition votes will benefit TRS in Huzurnagar’, claims TRS chief election coordinator for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll 

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, TRS chief election coordinator for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, is confident that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is going to bag the Huzurnagar Assembly seat for the first time in the history of the segment. Speaking to Express on Thursday, Rajeshwar Reddy said: “Our candidate S Saidi Reddy will win with a huge majority. Unlike ten years back, the TRS leadership is very strong in Huzurnagar now, and around 80-85% of the sarpanches here are affiliated to TRS.”

According to Reddy, the division of opposition votes will be one of the many factors that benefit TRS. “The TDP candidate will only create a dent in the Congress’ vote bank,” he opined.

Further pointing out that TRS had six ZPTC members and more than 50 mandal presidents in the segment, the pink party MLC stated that the people would not forget the development schemes introduced by the government. “People have greatly benefitted from government schemes like Aasara, Rythu Bandhu and others.

‘Development’ continues to be our agenda for this election,” Rajeshwar Reddy said.

Reddy claimed that Uttam Kumar Reddy would not be able to bring development to Huzurnagar, even if his wife N Padmavathi won the byelection. “The Congress is not in power at the Centre or in the State. Then how can he bring funds for the segment’s development? The people strongly believe that only an MLA from the ruling party can bring funds to the constituency,” he said.

When asked how TRS was going to contest with the family of Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has a strong presence in the Huzurnagar segment, Rajeshwar Reddy said: “Yes, Uttam is a strong leader. He has also developed the segment over a period of time. But he is not enjoying much public support right now.” Reddy pointed out that though the TDP had supported Uttam during the 2018 elections, TDP fielded its own candidate this time.

When asked about the presence of Teenmar Mallanna, the TRS leader said that it would also add to the loss Congress was about to face. “Mallanna was anti-TRS, so TRS voters will not support him,” he said.