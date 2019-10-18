Home States Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directs V-Cs to take steps for utilising Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan funds before lapse

The direction comes on the heels of a report published on how ‘due to the non-allocation of matching grants and recruitment of faculty by the State government.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:33 AM

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan took oath as 2nd Governor of Telangana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor and chancellor of all State universities, on Thursday directed the vice-chancellors (V-C) of seven universities that have been selected by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to receive funds under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, to take necessary steps to utilise the funds before the scheme lapses by March 2020.

The direction comes on the heels of a report published on how ‘due to the non-allocation of matching grants and recruitment of faculty by the State government, the Osmania University did not receive a single penny from the Rs 107 crore RUSA grant and might lose the funding altogether as the scheme ends by March 2020’. 

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also directed the V-Cs to take necessary steps to fill the vacant faculty positions in their respective varsities and also urged them to get matching grant from the State government as stipulated under the  RUSA norms, so that the varsities can avail maximum benefits of the same.

TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Telangana Governor Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan RUSA scheme Osmania University Telangana government
