Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls Transport Minister to take stock of TSRTC strike

The governor asked Sharma to take all measures necessary to restore public transportation to normalcy since she was receiving representations on the travails of bus passengers.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana's new Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan. (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that might kick up a controversy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and asked him to explain to her the arrangements made to ease the difficulty caused to commuters due to the TSRTC staff strike.

In response, Ajay Kumar sent Transport Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, who told her that more than 9,000 buses were being operated and tickets were being issued using Ticket Issuing Machines to prevent the collection of excess fare.

The governor asked Sharma to take all measures necessary to restore public transportation to normalcy since she was receiving representations on the travails of bus passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC staff strike Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar Transport Principal Secretary
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp