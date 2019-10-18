Telangana ranks fourth on NITI Aayog’s Innovation Index

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has actively worked towards supporting home-grown innovators and start-ups, ranked fourth on NITI Aayog’s first ever ‘India Innovation Index’, released on Thursday.

Among the category of ‘Major States’, Telangana was ranked after Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, with a score of 22.06. Meanwhile, AP ranked tenth with a score of 14.51.

TS, among the five South Indian states, was ranked third, after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and followed by Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.