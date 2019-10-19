Home States Telangana

Both Congress and TRS confident as campaigning reaches its final stage for Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

Cong trying its best to retain the Huzurnagar seat, TRS hopes to win it for the first time

Published: 19th October 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy during a roadshow in Huzurnagar constituency on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Campaigning for the bitterly-fought Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll will come to an end on Saturday. Both the Congress and the TRS are confident of winning the seat, for which election will be held on October 21.  The campaigning saw the Congress party try its best to retain the seat and the ruling TRS focus all its energies to win the Huzurnagar seat for the first time.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who vacated the seat after his election to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda, vigorously campaigned for his wife and Congress candidate N Padmavathi. Along with him, scores of Congress leaders, including MP A Revanth Reddy, too participated in the campaign.

Though the ruling TRS activists were disappointed with the cancellation of an election meeting by party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they are confident of winning the seat. TRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and a host of other important leaders campaigned for their candidate S Saidi Reddy.

The TRS leaders are buoyed by the huge response to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s roadshow. On the final day of the campaign, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy will participate in roadshows and campaign for BJP’s candidate K Rama Rao. According to party sources, Kishan Reddy will participate in roadshows at Mattapalli, Vepala Singaram, Mellacheruvu and Chintala Palem.

The observers of the Election Commission of India focussed on the alleged distribution of money and liquor in the next two days. TRS general secretary alleged on Friday that the Congress had colluded with the BJP and carrying out searches in the houses of TRS leaders with the Central government.

Defeat the communal and feudal forces: CPI
Extending support to the agitating TSRTC workers bandh call, CPI State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy on Friday appealed the Huzurnagar people to defeat “communal and feudal” forces in the bypoll. He also welcomed the High Court direction to the government to hold talks with the striking TSRTC workers. The CPI’s State executive council took a decision to support the bandh on Saturday. The CPI initially announced an alliance with the ruling TRS party in bypoll, however, they withdrew their support after TSRTC workers strike intensified

