Hyderabad special CBI Court reserves its orders in Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy’s plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court, Hyderabad on Friday reserved its orders in the petition filed by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court and to allow his advocate to appear on his behalf during the hearings of the alleged illegal assets case.

Opposing grant of exemption, CBI counsel K Surender told the court that there was no change in circumstances of the above case. There was change only in the personal capacity of the petitioner which cannot be deemed as a change in circumstances of the case. In fact, the CBI court and the High Court have already dismissed the petitioner’s plea in the same case, as such the court cannot review its own order. The petitioner has to approach the Supreme Court for relief, he added.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Jagan, submitted that the petitioner was in a constitutional post and needs to attend several important programmes. In fact, there would be about Rs 60 lakh expenditure towards each visit to the court by the petitioner, he added and urged the court to grant an exemption. Judge BR Madhusudan Rao reserved his orders to November 1.