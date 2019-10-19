Opposition parties decide to support Telangana bandh to continue TSRTC strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition parties, civil society organisations and the TSRTC employees' unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) reasserted that they would intensify the ongoing strike by successfully organising the Telangana bandh on Saturday. The leaders urged the traders to voluntarily close their shops in support of the strike.

The political leaders extended their support to the agitating employees’ bandh call in an all-party meeting held at Sundayya Vignana Kendram on Friday. The Congress and TDP leaders announced financial support to the families of the two TSRTC employees who committed suicide during the agitations.

Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof Kodandaram, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, TDP leader L Ramana, representatives from the BJP, CPI, CPM, and civil society activists participated in the meeting.

Prof Kodandaram said that the TSRTC employees went on strike to save the public transportation system. “The government is not ready for talks even after the High Court’s direction. In a democracy, a problem should be addressed by holding discussions, unlike a monarchy. But here, the government is not ready to go for talks,” he said.

V Hanumantha Rao announced Rs 50,000 to the families of the deceased driver Srinivas Reddy and conductor Surendhar. He said, “The chief minister, by stating that the striking employees were ‘self dismissed’, is tormenting nearly 4 lakh people, including the families of the 48,000 employees.” The Congress party has also announced Rs 50,000 to the families of the deceased, Hanumantha Rao said.

Telangana TDP leader L Ramana also announced Rs 1 lakh to the kin of the deceased.