Home States Telangana

Congress' in-charge for Telangana R. C. Khuntia calls for need to fortify party to keep peace alive in country

The late Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the party flag at this venue and commenced his Sadbhavana Yatra in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, on this day in 1990. 

Published: 20th October 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress in-charge RC Khuntia (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the prevailing political situation in the country, AICC State in-charge R. C. Khuntia stated that there was a need to strengthen Congress to maintain peace, harmony and democracy in the country.

Speaking after hoisting the party flag at Charminar on the occasion of the 29th Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day on Saturday, Khuntia stated that the atmosphere of hatred and intolerance prevailing in the country was a matter of concern. He said that in order to implement democracy, there was a need for Congress to get stronger. He recalled that former PM Rajiv Gandhi always worked towards maintaining peace.  He appreciated Rajiv’s role in promoting technology and bringing amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act.

On the occasion, Khuntia also presented the Sadbhavana award to Dr A Gopal Krishna, freedom fighter, former superintendent of Osmania Hospital and prominent nephrologist. The programme was organised by Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee. The late Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the party flag at this venue and commenced his Sadbhavana Yatra in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, on this day in 1990. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICC Congress congress telangana incharge Osmania Hospital Sadbhavana Yatra
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp