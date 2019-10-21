Former IMS' joint director who tried to kill self recovering at Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Joint Director of the Insurance Medical Service (IMS) Dr K Padma, who attempted suicide inside the Chanchalguda Women’s prison on Saturday, is recovering at Osmania General Hospital.

Padma was one of the 16 accused persons who were recently arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, for allegedly diverting funds worth Rs 11.5 crore rupees, on the pretext of purchasing medicine indents from pharma companies. This diversion of funds had reportedly caused huge losses to the government ex-chequer.

A team of doctors have been providing her with treatment after she allegedly took an overdose of blood pressure tablets in an alleged attempt to commit suicide at her ward in the Chanchalguda jail. According to the officials, her health condition is stable and that she will be allowed to meet her family members.

“Doctors have collected samples to identify what medicines she had consumed. Based on the report, the doctors will subsequently provide proper treatment for further recovery,” officials said.