Veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao gives Rs 50000 to family of TSRTC conductor who committed suicide

Hanumanth Rao visited Goud’s residence in Karwan and handed over the cash to Jyothy, the wife of the deceased.

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao on Sunday handed over Rs 50,000 to the wife of conductor B Surender Goud, who committed suicide following uncertainty over his job after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced “self dismissal” of over 48,000 RTC employees.

The Congress leader consoled the family members and assured them of all possible help. He also demanded the State government to provide a job in the corporation to Goud’s son on compensating grounds.

Hanumanth Rao said that his party would not rest until the RTC employees get justice. 

