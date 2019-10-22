Facilities for cops getting better: Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that as many as 292 police personnel were martyred across the country in 2019 while discharging duties, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said on Monday that the Telangana government has taken several measures to ensure the welfare of policemen and also to provide better facilities to them.

After paying tributes to the police martyrs on the occasion of Police Commemorative Day at the Goshamahal Stadium, the DGP said that the government has always ensured to provide more benefits to the family members of the police personnel if the latter get martyred in terror attacks.

Remembering the meritorious services of the Warangal police in detecting and investigating the rape and murder of a six-year-old and filing charge sheet within 20 days that helped the police in convicting the accused for life, the DGP asked police officials to take that as a model and a study material to implement new methods while investigating cases to ensure convictions.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP elaborated on various government schemes like Bhadratha and Arogya Bhadratha that help the police and their family members get better medical facilities.