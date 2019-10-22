Home States Telangana

Sri Ram Sagar Project in Telangana to the brim after three years as 16 gates lifted

After a span of three years, as many as 16  gates of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) were lifted up to 2 feet on Monday, releasing 75,000 cusecs of water into Godavari river. 

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushing out after release from 10 gates of Sriramsagar project on Monday

Water gushing out after release from 10 gates of Sriramsagar project on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After a span of three years, as many as 16  gates of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) were lifted up to 2 feet on Monday, releasing 75,000 cusecs of water into Godavari river. The reservoir was filled almost to the brim and reached its full reservoir level of 1091 feet and a capacity of 90 tmcft.  

The process of lifting the gates was completed under the supervision of SRSP superintending engineer G Srinivas Reddy. Following this, the District Collectors of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, Manhcerial alerted the respective revenue officials of the river bed areas.

SRSP engineers lifted 8 gates in the morning and released 25,000 cusecs into the river and later another 8 gates were lifted as the outflow increased to 75,000 cusecs. SRSP engineers opined that inflows will continue for another two days. They are releasing 5,000 cusecs into Kakatiya canal. Prior to lifting of the gates, officials warned villagers downstream against venturing into the river or going near its banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Ram Sagar Project Godavari river
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp