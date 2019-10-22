Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar projects in Telangana-AP border set to receive huge inflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation projects on Krishna river in the State are all set to receive huge inflows soon once again in the present water year. With rain warning for the next five days in Karnataka, especially in the catchment areas of Krishna, Srisailam and the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) will receive another spell of flood, which will be eighth in the series in the current year.

So far, the Krishna river projects received seven spells of flood. As and when, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana used water for irrigation and drinking water needs, the fresh floods were keeping the dams full in the season, which is a rare phenomenon.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast on Monday, the flood has been raising in all the projects from Almatti to Nagarjuna Sagar Project. Almatti is expected to receive 9.15 tmcft water by Tuesday. The inflows to Almatti project were recorded as 1.6 lakh cusecs on Monday at 6 pm. As Almatti was full, the entire floodwater was being released to Narayanpur.

The inflows into Narayanpur dam were 1.6 lakh cusecs and the outflows were 1.82 lakh cusecs. The inflows into Srisailam were 57,012 cusecs and Nagarjuna Sagar were 48,236 cusecs. However, both the projects are already full of water and any additional floodwaters may go waste into the sea.