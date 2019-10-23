Home States Telangana

3,018 kids missing in Telangana, of which 60.5 per cent are girls: NCRB data

In the State, a total of 13,870 missing cases were registered which include 5,465 men and 8,405 women.

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,018 children went missing in Telangana during 2017, including 1,199 boys.  If the children who went missing in the previous years are also taken into consideration, the figures would go up to 4,304.  

Sixty one per cent of missing children are girls (2,628). According to NCRB records, by the end of the year, over 30 per cent of the missing children(1,320) were not traced, this includes those went missing in the previous years also. By the end of 2017, 69 per cent of the missing children were traced and 60.5 per cent of the untraced children (799) are girls. 

As per the NCRB statistics, a total of 63,349 children (20,555 male, 42,691 female and 103 transgender) were reported missing in 2017. In the State, a total of 13,870 missing cases were registered which include 5,465 men and 8,405 women. With 5,618 missing cases pending, the State had solved 19,488 by the end of 2017. 

