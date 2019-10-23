Parties gear up for municipal polls in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the clearance from the High Court, all political parties are gearing up for the municipal polls in the State. While the TRS and the Congress are confident of winning a majority of seats, the BJP will try to prove its existence among the urban voters. With the HC dismissing the numerous petitions on the implementation of reservations and reorganisation of wards in municipalities, now the ball is in the State government’s court.

"Now the State government has to finalise the reservations. Once the reservations are finalised and the government sends the copy to the State Election Commission, then the Commission will start the poll process," State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy told Express.

He said that it would take at least one month for the EC to complete the poll process. Of the 13 corporations in the State, the term of Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam corporations has not yet been completed. Of the 128 municipalities, polls will be conducted for only 121 municipalities. The term of the two civic bodies - Siddipet and Atchampet, has not expired. Polls cannot be held for three other municipalities - Palvancha, Mandamarri and Manuguru, due to technical reasons. The merger of villages with Jadcherla and Nakrekal has not been completed.

Immediately after the HC’s decision, the TRS leaders averred that their party would bag majority of the municipalities. The TRS created a record by winning all the 32 Zilla Parishads. It remains to be seen whether it would prove it is strong in urban packets too.