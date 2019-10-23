Home States Telangana

State government must supervise talks on TSRTC stir: Telangana HC order

The order specifically mentions that it is not within its judicial powers and position to direct the State and Corporation to accept demands.

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus stands at road on TSRTC bandh

TSRTC bus stands at road on TSRTC bandh (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the logjam of RTC strike entered Day 18 on Tuesday, it is revealed that the high court had ‘directed’ the State government to supervise negotiations between TSRTC management and its striking employees in its latest order. The HC invoked Section 34 of the Road Transport Corporations

Act 1950 and 'directed' the State to supervise the talks between the parties. The October 18 order asked the State and RTC management to call the TSRTC JACs to the negotiating table. The court noted it should be done in order to build confidence between the RTC and its employees.

The order specifically mentions that it is not within its judicial powers and position to direct the State and Corporation to accept demands. However, since its concern is for the plight of the common man,  it has ‘ample power’ to remind both parties of their constitutional duties, obligations and responsibilities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana RTC strike TSRTC stir Telangana bus strike Telangana government Telangana High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp