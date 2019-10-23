State government must supervise talks on TSRTC stir: Telangana HC order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the logjam of RTC strike entered Day 18 on Tuesday, it is revealed that the high court had ‘directed’ the State government to supervise negotiations between TSRTC management and its striking employees in its latest order. The HC invoked Section 34 of the Road Transport Corporations

Act 1950 and 'directed' the State to supervise the talks between the parties. The October 18 order asked the State and RTC management to call the TSRTC JACs to the negotiating table. The court noted it should be done in order to build confidence between the RTC and its employees.

The order specifically mentions that it is not within its judicial powers and position to direct the State and Corporation to accept demands. However, since its concern is for the plight of the common man, it has ‘ample power’ to remind both parties of their constitutional duties, obligations and responsibilities.