Krishna river in full spate as seven gates of Srisailam dam in Telangana-AP border lifted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Krishna river is in full spate once again with heavy downpour in Karnataka. As the inflows into Srisailam increased to four lakh cusecs on Wednesday evening, seven gates of Srisailam dam were lifted, releasing water into Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP). Nagarjuna Sagar too is full and the excess water received will be released into the sea.

With eight spells of flood in this season, Srisailam received around 1,400 tmcft water this year, highest after 2009. In 2009, Srisailam received around 2,000 tmcft water.

According to the Central Water Commission advisory, the flood at Almatti was steady. The outflows from Almatti were 2.5 lakh cusecs and the outflows from Narayanpur were 3,71,434 cusecs. The inflows into Jurala project were 3.65 lakh cusecs, whereas outflows were 3,84,691 cusecs.

However, the flood at Tungabhadra was receding. The inflows into Tungabhadra were 1,44,749 cusecs and outflows were 1,69,238 cusecs.The inflows into Srisailam were 4,35,197 cusecs.