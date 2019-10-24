Home States Telangana

Krishna river in full spate as seven gates of Srisailam dam in Telangana-AP border lifted

With eight spells of flood in this season, Srisailam received around 1,400 tmcft water this year, the highest after 2009.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water was released at Tungabhadra dam with huge inflows on Tuesday

Flood water was released at Tungabhadra dam with huge inflows on Tuesday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Krishna river is in full spate once again with heavy downpour in Karnataka. As the inflows into Srisailam increased to four lakh cusecs on Wednesday evening, seven gates of Srisailam dam were lifted, releasing water into Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP). Nagarjuna Sagar too is full and the excess water received will be released into the sea.

With eight spells of flood in this season, Srisailam received around 1,400 tmcft water this year, highest after 2009.  In 2009, Srisailam received around 2,000 tmcft water.

According to the Central Water Commission advisory, the flood at Almatti was steady. The outflows from Almatti were 2.5 lakh cusecs and the outflows from Narayanpur were 3,71,434 cusecs. The inflows into Jurala project were 3.65 lakh cusecs, whereas outflows were 3,84,691 cusecs.

However, the flood at Tungabhadra was receding. The inflows into Tungabhadra were 1,44,749 cusecs and outflows were 1,69,238 cusecs.The inflows into Srisailam were 4,35,197 cusecs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar Project Central Water Commission Srisailam dam Krishna river Tungabhadra river
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp