KCR taking advantage of win to sell TSRTC: BJP

Published: 25th October 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the open threat issued  by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to close the TSRTC completely sooner than later, BJP alleged that Rao was taking advantage of the ongoing TSRTC employees’ strike to sell the corporation to a private enterprise of his choice.

In a statement here on Thursday, BJP State unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that the chief minister is acting like CEO of a profit-centric private enterprise than an elected chief minister of a democratically run State government.  

“BJP feels KCR is behaving irresponsibly. His view on RTC and it’s employees reflects his neo-capitalist mindset,” he stated.

Krishna Saagar accused the chief minister of shirking his government’s responsibility in mismanaging RTC and it’s resources all these years, without appointing a fulltime managing director.

On chief minister’s claim that he was following the new Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019, the BJP leader said that “the Act nowhere says, shutdown the existing RTC corporations and dismiss 50,000 employees arbitrarily”.

“It only suggests partial privatisation options to further competition in the public transportation system,” he added. He demanded the State government to release a white paper on the finances of RTC for the last five years and the details of the payments KCR is quoting that his government has made to the RTC. Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao stated that the Huzurnagar bypoll win does not endorse KCR government’s decision on RTC.

