Telangana Board of Intermediate Education releases Rs 1.62 crore to repay students

After the Inter exams fiasco this year, the State government had announced that re-verification and recounting of papers of those students  who apply for it would be done free of cost.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:14 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Friday released Rs 1.62 crore to all the district Intermediate education officers, to repay students who failed or scored less in the Intermediate exams held in March this year. The compensation was towards the amount paid by students for re-verification and recounting fees.

After the Inter exams fiasco this year, the State government had announced that re-verification and recounting of papers of those students who apply for it would be done free of cost. However, some of the students had already paid the fees for revaluation and recounting. The Rs 1.62 crore was released towards returning the amount to all the students who had paid the money.

According to a media release by the Board, all the students who paid the fee can claim reimbursement from their district Intermediate education officers concerned by submitting hall tickets or receipt of payment. After verification, the amount will be repaid.

