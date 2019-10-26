Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi urges officials to draft action plan to curb dengue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana High Court expressed serious displeasure with the senior officials for their failure in controlling the spread of Dengue, Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to control the vector-borne diseases in the State during a review meeting on Friday.

National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme deputy director Suman Latavat and consultant Koushal Kumar, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme deputy director Pranav Kumar, regional director Anuradha, additional director Amar Singh and Epidemiology consultant Sahit Goyel were also present.

The Chief Secretary thanked the Central government for sending a team to discuss the rapid spreading of vector-borne diseases in the State. He directed the officials to take steps to control the breeding of mosquitoes. Immediate measures would also be taken in areas where the viral fever cases were high, the chief secretary said.

“All the line departments should work in close coordination. The officials should also concentrate on areas where mosquitoes breed and fog the place. The district programme officers would also be sensitised,” he said.