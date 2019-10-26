Home States Telangana

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar asks Railway Minister to give more jobs 

State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar requested Railway Minister Piyush Goel to provide jobs to local Telangana youths, in a letter to the Union Minister to this effect on Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar requested Railway Minister Piyush Goel to provide jobs to local Telangana youths, in a letter to the Union Minister to this effect on Friday.
“I wish to draw your attention to the serious issue of loss of employment opportunity to the ITI youths belonged to Telangana. The Central government under its flagship programme of Skill India and under Act Apprentice Act, 1961 is providing the unemployed ITI completed youth to undergo Apprenticeship in various government and Public Sector Units. Railways are also taking the huge number of act apprentices under this scheme,” Vinod Kumar said.

“Of late, it is observed that despite clear instruction from the Railway Board, the notification issued for a section of Act Apprentice in SCR is not being provided with the mandatory condition of registration of candidates in the local employment exchange. This is causing indirect loss to ITI completed youth of the region,” Vinod Kumar said.

Vinod Kumar requested the Railway Minister to direct the general manager of South Central Railway to have the matter examined and take action to issue the ensuing Act Apprentice notification with clear condition of ‘registering in the local employment exchange under SCR jurisdiction’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Minister Piyush Goel jobs Central government Skill India State Planning Board
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp