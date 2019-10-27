Another Telangana RTC driver kills self in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Allegedly after watching Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s press meet on the news on Thursday, another RTC driver committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Kattangoor mandal. His body was found on Saturday.

According to the family of the deceased, 48-year-old A Venkateshwarlu, working as a driver in Narketpally RTC depot, watched KCR’s press meet on the RTC strike on Thursday. Reportedly, he was depressed by his remarks. He had also attended the funeral of Jameel, another driver who had died of cardiac arrest post-KCR’s meet on Friday.

Reportedly, Venkateshwarlu did not return home after the funeral. His body was found at the outskirts of the Kattangoor on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Speaking to the media, his wife A Padma said that they had taken loans from private money lenders for their youngest daughter’s wedding. “After the chief minister’s statement on the strike, my husband went into depression,” she said.

Meanwhile, the RTC employees working with Rajendranagar depot in Hyderabad lodged a complaint against the chief minister on Saturday blaming him for the driver’s death.

‘Staff won’t ditch union leaders’

Sangareddy: The striking TSRTC employees are in no mood to part with their union leaders and get back to work, intelligence officials have reportedly told the government. To gather information from people on the ground, these officials interacted with workers at various bus depots of erstwhile Medak district