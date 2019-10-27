Telangana RTC row: CPI leaders go on hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI State assistant secretary K Sambashiva Rao, along with eight other party leaders, have undertaken an indefinite hunger strike in support of the striking RTC workers at Makhdoom Bhavan on Saturday. Speaking to media after undertaking the fast, Sambashiva Rao stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should give up his adamant attitude towards RTC workers and resolve their issues at the earliest.

He said that the chief minister should accept all the genuine demands of the workers and end the strike as it was causing a lot of hardship not only to striking employees, but also the common man.