Private players to bag up to 4,000 TSRTC bus routes

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the TSRTC employees’ strike entered the 24th day on Monday, the State government appears set on going ahead with its plan of issuing permits to private operators to run buses on as many as 4,000 routes in the state. According to sources, the state Cabinet, which is likely to meet within two or three days, will clear the proposal to issue 3,000 to 4,000 routes to private bus operators.

The sources said the proposal to issue permits is being contemplated as the strike may not end anytime soon since the employees had taken the issue to the high court. Issuing permits to private operators could end commuters’ transportation woes.

ALSO READ: TSRTC strike now second-longest in corporation’s history

The sources pointed out that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 has vested in states the power to issue permits to private bus operators. The Act came into existence from September 1, 2019, they added.

“No one can question the state government when it decides to issue route permits to private players, as the Modi government itself wanted states to do so,” government sources pointed out.

“When private players are allowed, they will organise more trips to make more money, and ease the transportation problem.”

ALSO READ: TSRTC bus rams cars at Hyderabad's Habsiguda signal

The government earlier received 21,453 applications after issuing a notification for the operation of private buses on 1,000 routes. Officials say that once the routes are privatised, operators from other states would also run buses here.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the Telangana High Court, Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the TSRTC management, on Monday filed an additional counter affidavit and told the court that trade union leaders insisted on discussions on all their demands, including a merger with the government, contrary to the court’s order, and abruptly left the meeting called by the joint executive committee on October 25.

In 2014, the government was generous to TSRTC employees, and provided them 44% fitment and an interim relief of 16%. Now, the government has no money to handle their grievances, and wants the conflict between the management and employees to be sorted out before the labour court, he added.

ALSO READ: TSRTC woman conductor commits suicide, protests break out in Khammam

Disputing this, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the trade unions, said the court order was misinterpreted and the chief minister had declared that the unions gave up their main demand. But the unions had only agreed not to have a pre-requisite to begin discussions. The management was not even ready to discuss all the demands, he said, adding that if the government had returned the Rs 3,967 crore to the corporation, it would not have landed in this financially precarious situation.

The bench said the corporation could easily meet four demands of the employees by releasing about Rs 47 crore. When the AAG said the state allocated Rs 550 crore to aid the ailing TSRTC in 2019-2020 and cannot afford to allocate more now, the bench asked why the government went for populism when it could have extended less fitment and IT.

The state cannot say it cannot allocate budget as the financial position was precarious. It is the government’s duty to take care of the people of the state, the court asserted and asked what was preventing the state from shelling out the “small amount” (Rs 47 crore) as a first step towards resolving the crisis.

Submissions

Additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao: