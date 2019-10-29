South Central Railways cracks down on online ticket touts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to curb the menace of black-marketing of passenger reservation tickets, special drives were conducted against e-ticketing touting by the South Central Railways (SCR). As many as 206 live tickets and 840 post journey tickets — a total of 1,046 e-tickets — booked by touts on commission basis were seized. Around 25 touts were arrested for their involvement in 24 cases booked under Section 143 of the Railway Act. The total worth of the seized tickets comes up to Rs 14,50,880.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at various locations like Warangal, Yadgir, Raichur, Bapatla and the twin cities, across Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka States, falling in SCR jurisdiction.