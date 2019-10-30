AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh slams PM Modi, says RCEP would sound death knell for economy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing PM Narendra Modi of agreeing to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) under pressure from some forces with vested interests, AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh stated that decision of the NDA government to be part of RCEP would sound death knell for the already-ailing economy and India would become a big dumping yard for foreign goods.

He demanded the PM to explain the benefits of joining RCEP to people before signing the pact on November 4. “Domestic sectors may be hit by cheaper alternatives from other RCEP countries. Cheaper Chinese products would “flood” India and completely destroy our industries and economy,” he warned.