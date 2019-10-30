In a first, Telangana to use blockchain in public distribution system scheme

Home States Telangana

It may be noted that with this trial run, Telangana will become the first State in the country to use blockchain technology in the PDS scheme.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) is all set to introduce ‘blockchain technology’ in the public distribution system (PDS) during this Kharif season. With the aim of curbing irregularities and bringing more transparency into the PDS scheme, will inaugurate the trial project at MLS Point in Gajwel, Siddipet district, said Commissioner Akun Sabarwal.

The TSCSC will give a unique QR code to each jute bag. The encrypted information will be connected to department servers. When the officials concerned would scan the code, the data related to the bag would be retrievable on their smartphones. 

It would be impossible to change the QR code printed on the jute bags and have their location details. These details would be updated into the servers as and when the code is scanned by officials. The technology will also enable the officials to keep a track of how many times a bag has been used in one cycle.

