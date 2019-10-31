Home States Telangana

YouTube chef Narayana Reddy whose rustic charm won him millions of fans dies

Grandpa's USP was his modest approach to cooking mouth-watering dishes amid a rural backdrop of lush, green fields.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Narayan Reddy of 'Grandpa Kitchen'

Telangana chef and YouTube star Narayana Reddy (YouTube screen grab)

By Online Desk

Telangana chef and YouTube star Narayana Reddy aka 'Grandpa' has died much to the shock of millions who followed his cooking channel 'Grandpa Kitchen'.

After he passed away on October 27, a video was uploaded on Wednesday to share the tragic news with his six million subscribers.

Reddy, who started 'Grandpa Kitchen" in 2017, had viewers across the globe who would be glued to his videos showing him next to a firewood stove cooking massive portions of food in just one sitting. He was very popular among viewers for his traditional biryani although he would sometimes make burgers and even pizzas that too without an oven.

Grandpa's USP was his approach to cooking mouth-watering dishes amid a rural backdrop of lush, green fields.

You name it and it could be found on his menu. In one of the videos, he teaches the Internet how to cook 500 packets of Maggi in one go. Another episode teaches how to prepare KFC chicken and American lasagna. Besides, he has videos on how to make sweet dishes such as gulab jamuns, desserts, chocolates, cakes, pancakes, milkshakes, and pudding.

His magnanimity lay in the fact that all the large meals which he cooked for the videos would be served to orphans.

'Grandpa' gave up cooking for his YouTube channel after his health deteriorated in September. His last video on 'Crispy Potato Fingers' was uploaded on September 20. 

The news of Reddy's demise devastated viewers from across the globe. Many took to social media to express their condolences. Here are a few reactions:

