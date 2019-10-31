Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao demands defence lands for Telangana in meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

He also mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the Central government for the alienation of these lands back in 2017.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

KTR, Rajnath singh

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, who called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday, asked the Centre to alienate 105.77 acres of Defence lands to the State government for the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

“As part of the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the road network to boost economic growth of the nation, we have taken up SRDP, which, inter alia, includes improvement of Ramagundam-Hyderabad sector, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on the State Highway from JBS to Thumukunta total 19 km stretch with four km long elevator corridor. This will require about 66.37 acres (26.55 hectares) of Defence land along the State Highway,” Rama Rao said.

“This will also improve the connectivity between the entire North Telangana — including Karimnagar, Ramagundam and other important cities, and the capital city Hyderabad and will greatly benefit the Cantonment by completely decongesting it,” Rama Rao added.

He also mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the Central government for the alienation of these lands back in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Strategic Road Development Plan SRDP K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp