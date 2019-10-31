KT Rama Rao demands defence lands for Telangana in meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, who called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday, asked the Centre to alienate 105.77 acres of Defence lands to the State government for the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

“As part of the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the road network to boost economic growth of the nation, we have taken up SRDP, which, inter alia, includes improvement of Ramagundam-Hyderabad sector, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on the State Highway from JBS to Thumukunta total 19 km stretch with four km long elevator corridor. This will require about 66.37 acres (26.55 hectares) of Defence land along the State Highway,” Rama Rao said.

“This will also improve the connectivity between the entire North Telangana — including Karimnagar, Ramagundam and other important cities, and the capital city Hyderabad and will greatly benefit the Cantonment by completely decongesting it,” Rama Rao added.

He also mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the Central government for the alienation of these lands back in 2017.