Home States Telangana

‘Telangana catching up with Punjab in rice production’, says Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal

Akun Sabharwal also noted that a State-level coordination committee has been constituted for the first time, with the involvement of agriculture department.

Published: 31st October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Panic has gripped farmers of Maneswar block over brown plant hopper (BPH) infestation which had caused sever damage to paddy crops

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is right on the heels of Punjab in producing paddy after its production in the former saw an increase of 318 per cent in the last five years,” noted Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal on Wednesday. On what was his last working day in the Civil Supplies Department, before he goes on Central deputation, the Civil Supplies Commissioner released guidelines to the farmers who bring in paddy for procurement.

Akun Sabharwal also noted that a State-level coordination committee has been constituted for the first time, with the involvement of the agriculture department. “We prepared to procure 60 to 65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this year,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana paddy Telangana agriculture
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp