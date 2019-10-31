Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court may put the brakes on surge pricing by cab operators

The petitioner’s counsel contended that cabs and taxis being operated through technology-based GPS violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

Published: 31st October 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a beacon of hope for thousands of people who use cabs, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Central and state governments to file counter-affidavits in four weeks on a PIL alleging that taxi operators were making commuters pay through their nose by doing away with metres.

About 50,000 cabs and taxis are operated in the city by about three or four aggregators. With traffic becoming chaotic in, the trend has been to hire cabs as driving can get taxing.

At present, those who travel in cabs or taxis without metres pay different amounts for the same distance travelled at different times. Use of Global Positioning System (GPS) to measure the distance travelled by taxis is not permissible under the law, the petitioner noted.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was dealing with a PIL filed by Forum Against Corruption, an organisation represented by its president Vijay Gopal, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to ensure that metres were fixed in cabs/taxis in the state. The petitioner wanted the government to restrain from registering cabs or taxis that do not possess metres.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that cabs and taxis being operated through technology-based GPS violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

As there is scope to manipulate data online, commuters have to pay more than the amount fixed by the government, the petitioner said, adding that as per the Act, metres must be installed, showing the distance travelled and fare payable.

Charging more money for the same distance travelled at different timings was violation of Section 74 of the Act, he argued and urged the court to issue orders for immediate stoppage of cabs and taxis being operated without metres.

Use of GPS method for measuring the distance travelled by taxi was not permissible under law.
After hearing the case, the bench directed the respondents - state chief secretary, principal secretary to transport, controller of legal metrology and secretary to ministry of road transport and highways, to file counter affidavits in the case and matter was posted to December 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Cabs GPS Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Justice A Abhishek Reddy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp