Vice President M Venkiah Naidu urges all stakeholders to play proactive role in eradicating TB

Referring to the controversy over the BCG vaccine, which does not last for long, he said there is a need to come up with a booster or new vaccine.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu speaking at the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At the inauguration of the 50th Union World Conference on Lung Health in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Vice President M Venkiah Naidu stressed the need to develop a new and long-lasting vaccine to combat tuberculosis. Referring to the controversy over the BCG vaccine, which does not last for long, he said there is a need to come up with a booster or new vaccine.

Describing Telangana as a growing and experimental hub for innovative medical science and biomedical industry, he called upon the stakeholders in the State to play a more proactive role in supporting Research and Development in treatment, care and prevention of TB. The vice president lauded the Indian government for adopting a multi-sectoral and community-led approach to eradicate TB in India by 2025, a goal that is five years ahead of the global deadline of 2030. He also urged the private sector to collaborate with the government to achieve that goal.

“There is a need to address various causes that lead to the spread of the disease, including poverty and overcrowding. Prevention is the most effective way to control the spread of TB. More effort is needed in that direction. Lifestyle disorders such as diabetes also increase the risk of TB,” he pointed out.

J&J to expand TB programme
At the Union World Conference on Lung Health, Johnson & Johnson announced the expansion of its tuberculosis programme in India as part of its comprehensive 10-year initiative to achieve a world without TB

