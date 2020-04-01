STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-kg rice distribution across Telangana to start on Wednesday

The Minister requested the beneficiaries to maintain social distancing at the fair price shops.

Published: 01st April 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 01:49 PM

For representational purposes.(Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The distribution of 12-kg rice to white ration card holders will commence on Wednesday across the State. Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar reviewed the arrangements with the officials here on Tuesday.

The rice will be distributed to 87.54 lakh food security cards, which will benefit 2.81 crore people. Every person in the family will get 12 kg of rice. For this, fair price shops will function on morning and evening across the State.

The Telangana government is spending Rs 1,103 crore on the rice distribution, Kamalakar said. The Minister requested the beneficiaries to maintain social distancing at the fair price shops. He said to avoid mass congregation at the shops, Civil Supplies officials would distribute coupons. The people should take their rice as per the timing mentioned in the coupon. All fair price shops will remain open till the last beneficiary receives the rice, Kamalakar said.

No biometrics

The biometrics system is not being followed this time to avoid the spread of Coronavirus, the Minister said. Sanitisers, soaps and water would be made available at all the fair price shops for maintaining hygiene.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App.
