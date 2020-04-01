STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
34,000 migrants identified in Telangana for distribution of essentials

Those labourers who do not have Food Security Cards (FSC) to be issued 12 kg of rice or wheat and `500 cash each by the Telangana government

Published: 01st April 2020 10:17 AM

Migrants stand in queue for more than three hours at Narayanguda Melkote Park to collect rice being provided by the State government on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To stop the exodus of migrant labourers from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts to Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand in light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified around 34,283 labourers who had been engaged at construction sites across the city.

The State government has fortunately come to their rescue as those who do not have Food Security Cards (FSC) issued by government will be issued 12 kg of rice or wheat and be given Rs 500 in cash per person.

The GHMC is set to start distribution soon at as many as 948 designated places, through the existing supply system in coordination with the line department. This would ensure that no one dies of starvation during the prevailing crisis.

As per the estimates, GHMC has identified around 34,283 migrant labourers under GHMC limits. At least 411.396 metric tonnes of rice is to be distributed at Rs 32.73 per kg.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan stated that Telangana is the first state to announce lockdown in the country to safeguard the people and contain the spread of the virus.

He said that due to the lockdown, the activities of most of the sectors have ceased, particularly the construction sector, due to which migrant workers are suffering.

Since they are part and parcel of the economic development of the State. The Chief Minister had announced that the State government would come to their rescue, he added.

GHMC officials told Express that dry ration will be distributed in  the presence of police, revenue and officials from Chief Rationing Office (CRO) through the identified distribution centres. All steps would also be taken to maintain social distancing and overcrowding at the centres.

In case anyone tries to do any fraudulent practices, then their ration card, if any, will be cancelled and criminal case would be booked against them.

To monitor the distribution at the centres, GHMC Additional Commissioner N Yadagiri Rao has been designated as Nodal Officer, and will coordinate with the Labour, Revenue and Civil Supplies Departments.

