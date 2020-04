By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The distribution of 12-kg rice to people who fall below the poverty line commenced in Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Scores of poor people made a beeline to various Public Distribution System (PDS) shops in the district with the coupons, proving their financial background, that the officials concerned gave them. District Collector A Sridevasena visited the fair price shops in Thoiguda village and inspected the distribution processes.