Telangana: Bhadrachalam's Sita-Rama Kalyanam to be done without devotees, will stream live on TV

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that due to the lockdown, the government instructed the temple officials to conduct the Kalyanam in a simple manner.

Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Breaking tradition for the first time in 300 years, the Lord Rama and Sita Devi Kalyanam and Samrajaya Pattabhisekham will be performed without devotees at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam on April 2 and April 3.

Otherwise held at the Midhila Stadium with over 2 lakh devotees witnessing the celestial wedding, the decision comes amid a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. But, this year, the event will be streamed live on TV, temple officials said. 

Rs 50 crore for temple work

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements at the temple on Wednesday, will offer pattuvastralu and mutyala talambralu, on behalf of the Telangana government, to the deities on Thursday.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allocated Rs 50 crore in this year’s budget for the development of the Bhadrachalam Ramalayam, the works of which will begin after the final proposals are approved. The same amount was earmarked for Basara and Vemulavada temples too. KCR also spoke to architect Anand Sai about the works on the Ramalayam.

Reddy said that due to the lockdown, the government instructed the temple officials to conduct the Kalyanam in a simple manner. Meanwhile, police were directed not to not allow any one in and around the temple. Urging devotees to stay home, Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra said no temple in the State was open, except for Ramalayam and Parnasala on Thursday and Friday. 

Temple officials said only 10 priests and a few officials, including Reddy, will be allowed to witness the Kalyanam. The ceremony will begin at 10 am and end at 12.30 pm at Abhijit Muhurtham. Meanwhile, Brahmotsavams will end on April 8, officials said. 

