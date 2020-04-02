STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana pays no heed to HRD Ministry's advisory on mid-day meal amid COVID-19 lockdown

Since the issuance of advisory by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on March 20, many States have taken a decision on how to proceed with the provision of mid-day meals to its students.

Mid-day meals

Representational Image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government continues to ignore the Centre’s advisory to either deliver hot meals to all the children or provide them Food Security Allowance in the absence of mid-day meals at government schools owing to the country-wide lockdown.

While a few States like Assam and Delhi have decided to send packed meals to the homes of children, some other States, including Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, have decided to provide dry rations to students. But the Telangana government is yet to take any policy decision on the issue. Telangana has around 20 lakh students enrolled in government schools who are eligible for the mid-day meal scheme. 

When contacted, senior officials of the School Education Department said there have been no specific directions from the State government to them on the measures to be taken to continue the mid-day meal scheme.

A senior official of the department said, "The State government will be providing 12-kg rice to all the white ration card-holders and Rs 1,500. This will cover the families of many children."

However, when asked if any decision has been taken with regard to the implementation of mid-day meal scheme in compliance with the MHRD advisory, the official said, "The government is to take a decision on it. We have not received any communication about it."

