Three persons die in Telangana due to dearth of alcohol amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The nationwide lockdown is proving to be fatal for the alcohol addicts. The number of people attempting suicide and dying due to the unavailability of alcohol reiterates the same.

As many as three persons died due to the non-availability of toddy in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday. In the first case, a person named Ramana, a native of Atmakoor town in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, was hospitalised recently over alcohol withdrawal symptoms and took his last breath on Wednesday.

In the second incident, a person named Gujjula Yella Swami was found dead at Nachahalli in Wanaparthy district. According to information, he too had developed alcohol withdrawal symptoms and was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. In the third incident, a woman named Ameena Begum set herself ablaze due to the non-availability of alcohol on Wednesday.