BJP Telangana chief Bandi condemns government’s decision to cut miners’ pay due to COVID-19 crisis
In a press statement released on Thursday, he said that SCCL workers have already contributed their one-day salary of Rs 7.5 crore to the government.
Published: 03rd April 2020 07:35 AM | Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:35 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the State government’s decision to cut the salaries of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers due to the Covid-19.
He stated workers are worried with the government’s announcement of lay-offs rather than a lock-down and demanded the abolishing of GO 27 immediately.