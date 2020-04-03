BJP Telangana chief Bandi condemns government’s decision to cut miners’ pay due to COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the State government’s decision to cut the salaries of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers due to the Covid-19.

In a press statement released on Thursday, he said that SCCL workers have already contributed their one-day salary of Rs 7.5 crore to the government.

He stated workers are worried with the government’s announcement of lay-offs rather than a lock-down and demanded the abolishing of GO 27 immediately.