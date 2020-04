By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Employees Union President A Padmachari and General Secretary Pawan Kumar Goud condemned the attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospital.

In a press release here on Thursday, they termed the attack as a ‘shameful act’.

Doctors have been working 24 hours a day to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, they said, and appealed to the government to ensure that such attacks do not recur.

They demanded that the police provide full security to the doctors and take action against the attackers.