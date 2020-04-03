Telangana HC to hear PIL on poor coronavirus quarantine facilities for overseas flyers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday will hear a PIL complaining about the lack of proper 14-day quarantine to international passengers who returned to the State between February 1 and March 25.

The petition, filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar from Nalgonda, also highlighted the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and paramedics.

The petitioners complained about the lack of essential commodities at reasonable prices to people, particularly to inter-State migrant labourers and hostel students, during the lockdown. They also pointed out the government’s laxity over providing minimum funds to unorganised labourers, homeless, street children, orphans and the destitute who do not have white ration cards.

The PIL stated that the number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths increased due to the government’s failure to provide better medical treatment and facilities to international flyers.

It urged the court to direct the government either to manufacture or import large scale diagnostic kits, PPE, N-95 masks and ventilators to protect the lives of doctors, paramedics and the public. The secretary to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, State chief secretary, principal secretaries to Medical, Health, Finance, Civil Supplies, Labour and others concerned were named as respondents.