STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Warangal cop thrashes man for stepping out during lockdown, suspended

The policeman, who was later suspended, let out a torrent of invectives against the person, asking him why he had come out of his house when lockdown was in force, thrashed him repeatedly.

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: In a barbaric act, a policeman thrashed a middle aged person black and blue for stepping out of his home even as his young son repeatedly pleaded with the cop to spare his dad here on Thursday.

The policeman, who was later suspended, let out a torrent of invectives against the person, asking him why he had come out of his house when lockdown was in force, thrashed him repeatedly and pushed him to the ground.

Then he kicked him around as the victim writhed and groaned in pain.

His son kept crying, asking the policemen to let them go.But the policeman did not let go and pushed the victim toward the police car and later into it while hitting him all the time.

Someone, who had taken a video of the entire incident, posted it on social media. The visuals have gone viral.

Moved by the cruel act of the police, Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, in a tweet, urged Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to take action against the policeman.

He added that incidents like these would undo the good work of the State police department.

Immediately, the Police Department swung into action. Following instructions from its headquarters in Hyderabad, Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao placed the said policeman under suspension.

The SP later apologised to the victim’s family for the policeman’s unruly behaviour and promised to ensure that incidents like these would not recur in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India lockdown Warangal Warangal cop
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp