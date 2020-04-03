Warangal cop thrashes man for stepping out during lockdown, suspended

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: In a barbaric act, a policeman thrashed a middle aged person black and blue for stepping out of his home even as his young son repeatedly pleaded with the cop to spare his dad here on Thursday.

The policeman, who was later suspended, let out a torrent of invectives against the person, asking him why he had come out of his house when lockdown was in force, thrashed him repeatedly and pushed him to the ground.

Then he kicked him around as the victim writhed and groaned in pain.

His son kept crying, asking the policemen to let them go.But the policeman did not let go and pushed the victim toward the police car and later into it while hitting him all the time.

Someone, who had taken a video of the entire incident, posted it on social media. The visuals have gone viral.

Moved by the cruel act of the police, Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, in a tweet, urged Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to take action against the policeman.

He added that incidents like these would undo the good work of the State police department.

Immediately, the Police Department swung into action. Following instructions from its headquarters in Hyderabad, Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao placed the said policeman under suspension.

The SP later apologised to the victim’s family for the policeman’s unruly behaviour and promised to ensure that incidents like these would not recur in the district.