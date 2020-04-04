Coronavirus outbreak: Humanity holds its ground in trying times across Telangana

By Express News Service

Karimnagar - Youth go all out to feed the needy

Several youth and volunteer organisations turned good Samaritans by feeding displaced families and migrant workers stranded in Karimnagar. One such youth organisation, Spandana, was cooking for migrant workers and patient attendants in government hospitals. Another group was feeding stray dogs. The police too were doing their bit by arranging for vehicles to transport food. Jyothishmati Institute of Technology and Science was distributing food to workers from Karnataka. Corporator Marri Bhavana and her husband Satish were distributing food packets to the poor. Many were also giving food to police personnel.

Sangareddy - Resident reaches out to migrants

Ever since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, many have had a tough time either in sustaining themselves with sufficient food or reaching their native places to escape starvation in cities. To make the lives of such people easier, D Sanjay, owner of Shanta Developers, has been providing them with food and drinking water since March 23. He has about 10 youth working for him and with their help, he reached out to several migrant workers. He has been providing food to about 100 drivers of transport vehicles who were stranded at MRF near Sadasivapet. Sanjay also donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Nizamabad - MLA provides food to govt staff Nizamabad Urban MLA

B Ganesh Gupta has been providing food to employees and workers of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Medical and Health Department, Revenue, and Police Departments after he came to know that they were struggling to get food in the afternoons. He hired a person from a catering service to cook for the staff. Food packets are handed over to the staff with a bottle of water and a biscuit packet every day. Meanwhile, former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjai distributed masks to employees of government local bodies, while BJP leader PR Somani distributed rice to the poor.

Khammam - Tribals given essential supplies

Many individuals and volunteer organisations have come forward to provide rice, vegetables and other essential supplies to the poor, migrant labours and Gotti Koyas in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. Government whip Rega Kantha Rao on Friday distributed essentials to Gotti Koya families in Tekulagudem, Bhagyanagar, Pinapaka, Chintalapadu and Kottur villages. The Nama Muttaiah Trust, meanwhile, distributed around 12,600 masks to the poor across the district. Volunteers from Navabharat were also seen serving food to migrant labourers in Khammam town.

Nalgonda - Beggars shifted to makeshift sheds

During these trying times, several organisations, employees and individuals have stepped up to provide food and other essentials to homeless people in Nalgonda. While the district administration has shifted beggars in the town to temporary sheds on the premises of a government hospital, some 25 police constables are providing them meals, bread and milk. NGOs and organisations such as Vasavi Club, Satya Sai Seva Samithi, Indian Medical Association, Neelagiri and others are also supplying essentials, including masks and sanitisers, to the homeless and beggars.

Warangal - NGO raises funds to look after needy

Warangal-based NGO Sulakshya Seva Samithi launched a fund-raising campaign on social media platforms — the proceeds of which were being used to buy ration and medical essentials for the poor. Launched on Facebook and WhatsApp, ‘Sulakshya Fights Corona’ received good response from all quarters, NGO founder Santhosh Manduva said. The NGO was using the money to buy and donate dry ration kits, which included rice, dal, oil, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, tamarind, biscuits, soaps, detergent, handwash and disinfectant liquid, among other essentials items. It was also educating citizens on how to abide by the lockdown.

