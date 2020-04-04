Three reporters of Telugu daily booked for extortion

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Sattupalli police registered cases against reporters of a digital Telugu daily on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh as bribe from a former District Cooperative Central Bank chairman.

The three reporters, Murthy, Satyanarayana and Nimmagadda Srikanth, have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

They were taken into custody. According to Sattupalli CI Ramakanth, the news website has been publishing content against DCCB chairman Muvva Vijayababu.

The reporters demanded that he pay them Rs 30 lakh in return for stopping publication of articles against him. After negotiations, Vijayababu told them he would pay them Rs 5 lakh.

On Thursday night, the reporters went to Vijayababu guest house for the money. His family, however, stopped them and handed them over to the police.