Advocates in Telangana to receive financial aid to tide over coronavirus crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Bar Council on Saturday appealed to the needy advocates who are unable to meet their day-to-day requirements of food and medicine to apply for financial assistance to the Bar Council between April 5 and 7.

The advocates have to submit their applications in prescribed format, which is available on Bar council website www.telanganabarcouncil.org, and email to tsbccovid19@gmail.com for consideration.

Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy said in view of the lockdown, the council has decided to provide financial assistance to the advocates who are in dire necessity to meet their daily requirements.

The most needy ones will be provided assistance depending on the number of applications received and availability of funds, the Bar Council chairman said.