Dental hospital in Ranga Reddy shut for treating coronavirus patient without informing officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RangaReddy district authorities on Saturday seized a dental hospital at Shadnagar for allegedly treating a Covid-19 patient from Chegur village and not informing officials concerned about it.

Srinivasa Dental Hospital will remain shut for the next three months. Health, revenue and police officials conducted the raid.

According to a circular by Rangareddy District and Medical Health Officer (DMHO), a woman from Chegur in Nandigama mandal went to a private clinic in the village where she was given basic treatment.

She was later referred to Srinivasa Dental Hospital. From here, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where she died on the evening of April 3. The woman was declared Covid-19 positive.

The hospital did not inform the government about the patient, which is mandatory as per protocol. Speaking to the media after seizing the hospital, Deputy DMHO Dr Chandu Naik said the doctors who treated the woman were sent to quarantine and their samples were sent for tests. Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police booked two RMPs — Pratap Reddy and Vital — under Sections 188 of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases.

The DMHO directed all private healthcare facilities to submit details of patients suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, to the district Medical, revenue or police department. If they fail to comply with the directions, they will be booked under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the circular read.