Telangana sikhs hand out groceries to poor

The society will continue to support them till the lockdown period.

By S BachanJeetSingh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak followed by the nationwide lockdown, the Sikh community in Telangana has reached out to the poor residing in the far off towns and villages with groceries and packed food, besides serving langars (free food from community kitchen) at gurdwaras. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 evening to stymie the virus spread has badly hit those who depend entirely on daily wage.

The Telangana Sikh Society (TSS) in association with the Prabhandhak Committees of gurdwaras in the state are offering them ‘guru ka langar’. So far, the TSS has extended support to more than 1,800 poor families by providing them with groceries, including rice, toor dal, wheat and oil.

The society will continue to support them till the lockdown period. “In this hour of need, we act as responsible institutions. The gurdwara committee has also offered “langars” to the poor and destitutes in the city,” president of Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad S Baldev Singh Bagga said. Gurdwaras in Hyderabad such as Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad, Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, Central Gurdwara Saheb Gowliguda, Gurdwara Saheb Barambala, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Nagar, Sikh Chawni and others continue to serve langars to the people of all walks of life in the afternoon despite the lockdown.

Also, food packets are being prepared by the sewadars (Sikh volunteers) and the same along with water bottles are being distributed to the needy at government hospitals, railway stations, old-age homes and shelter homes. “The sewadars have been given gloves, masks and sanitisers, and all of them are following the highest standards of hygiene at kitchens. The poor are the most affected by the lockdown,” Bagga said.

