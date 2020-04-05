TRS councillor arrested for obstructing Asha workers

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after an Asha worker was attacked while on duty in Adilabad, a TRS councillor obstructed Asha workers from conducting a Covid-19 related survey in Nirmal district on Saturday. The councillor was later arrested by police.

Chota Zaheer

The incident occurred when the Asha workers were conducting the survey at Kabuthurkaman area to identify the people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat programme in Delhi and their primary contacts.

A few people, including TRS ward councillor Chota Zaheer, got into an argument with the Asha workers when they asked for Aadhaar card.

Following the incident, Asha workers staged a protest in front of the District Collector’s office. Nirmal One Town Circle Inspector John Divakar registered a case against the councillor under sections 353 and 188 of the IPC. The Asha workers were later provided police security, paving the way for them to conduct the survey.